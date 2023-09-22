Bangladesh women reach Asian Games semi

Bangladesh Women Cricket team reached the semifinal of the Asian Games despite not a single ball being bowled in their quarter final match against Hong Kong at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field, Hangzhou, China on Friday.

Bangladesh, who played in the quarter-final round directly, clinched the semi berth thanks to their higher ranking position and will face India on Sunday.

India also qualified in the same route as their quarter-final match against Malaysia was abandoned without a result.