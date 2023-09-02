India bat against Pakistan

India won the toss in the high-octane clash against Pakistan in their opening game of the Asia Cup 2023 and opted to bat in the match being played at Pallekele Stadium in Kandy in Sri Lanka.

India captain Rohit said at the toss that the team will focus on playing good cricket. "We are going to bat first. There is a bit of weather around, but can't think much about it. Got to play good cricket, you need to embrace the challenge, embrace the situation. We had some time off after the West Indies series," he said.

"Everyone was up for those drills and challenges in Bengaluru (during camp). Let's see what we can achieve in this tournament. It's a quality tournament with quality opposition. At the end of the day, we need to see what we can achieve as a team. Iyer is back, Bumrah is back and we got three seamers. Got two spinners - Kuldeep and Jadeja," he added.