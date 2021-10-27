Gibson urges Tiger bowlers not to panic against England

Fast bowling coach Ottis Gibson has urged the Bangladesh bowlers not to panic against England, a team full with big hitters, when they take on them in their second game of the Super 12 phase of the Twenty20 World Cup on Wednesday.

The game will mark the two side’s first meeting in this shortest format of cricket and patience is key to make the match a memorable one, according to Gibson, who worked with England national team for sometimes.

“We have to be on our A game if we want to challenge them and ultimately win the game,” Gibson said during the pre-match conference on Tuesday, reports BSS.