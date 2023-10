Virat Kohli hit 95 as India beat New Zealand by four wickets on Sunday to clinch a fifth win in five matches at the Cricket World Cup.

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami returned figures of 5-54 to help bowl out New Zealand for 273, a total India overhauled with 12 balls to spare in Dharamsala.

The Kiwis suffered their first loss in five matches and are second behind leaders India in the 10-team table.