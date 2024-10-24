New Zealand win toss, bat against India in second Test

New Zealand skipper Tom Latham won the toss and elected to bat against India on Thursday as the visitors look to clinch the series in the second Test.

The Black Caps won the opener for their first Test victory in India since 1988 and lead the three-match series 1-0 coming into Pune, where spinners are expected to play a key role.

The eight-wicket win in Bengaluru was New Zealand's third Test victory in India but they have never won a series in the country.

New Zealand make one change with left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner coming in for fast bowler Matt Henry, who misses out with a "glute niggle".

India made three changes with fit-again batsman Shubman Gill, fast bowler Akash Deep and spinner Washington Sundar coming into the team.