'Awesome' Warner, Marsh star as Australia down Pakistan

Australia rode on punishing centuries from openers David Warner and Mitchell Marsh to beat Pakistan by 62 runs in their World Cup game in Bengaluru on Friday.

Australia's total of 367-9 was built on Warner's 163 with Marsh, on his 32nd birthday, hitting 121.

Pakistan were undone by poor bowling and fielding which saw Warner dropped when he had made just 10.

"It was awesome," said man of the match Warner. "For us to go out there and put in a performance and a score on the board like that is very pleasing."

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa then ripped through the middle-order with figures of 4-53 as Pakistan were bowled out for 305 in 45.3 overs, leaving both teams on two wins and as many losses.

Mohammad Rizwan (46) and Saud Shakeel (30) added 57 for the fourth wicket as Pakistan needed 168 from the last 20 overs but Pat Cummins dismissed Saud Shakeel while Zampa accounted for Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed (26) and Mohammad Nawaz (14) to end their resistance.

"The first 34 overs in the bowling and fielding cost us," admitted Pakistan skipper Babar Azam.