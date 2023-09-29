Shakib-less Tigers clinch morale-boosting victory

Bangladesh clinched a morale-boosting seven-wicket victory in their first World Cup warm-up match against Sri Lanka on Friday despite their captain Shakib al Hasan missing the match with injury concerns.
Tigers, who had to face many on and off the field issues including the tussle between their skipper Shakib and axed experienced campaigner Tamim Iqbal, showcased some brilliant batting and bowling performances as they restricted Sri Lanka for 263 before chased down the target with 42 balls to spare at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.
Mehedy Hasan Miraz, who led the side with the absence of Shakib, remained not out on 67 and was impressive with the bowl as he conceded just 32 off 10 overs on a batting friendly track.
Mushfiqur Rahim proved his worth as he scored 35 runs including the winning single and forming an unbroken 76-run stand with Mehidy but it was the batting of two openers Liton Kumer Das and Tanzid Hasan that was most impressive.
Both of them were in tremendous pressure as Litton completely lost his form while Tanzid had the burden of filling the shoes of Tamim Iqbal, the premium opener in the country's history.
But both the stylish batter showed their class and flair as they started hitting boundaries from the very beginning. Lankan bowlers had no answer against the right-left combination and the partnership was broken by leg-spinner Dushan Hemanta in the 21st over when Litton was held in the deep square leg while attempting a slog sweep.
The right-hander, however, scored 61 off 56 with 10 boundaries that will give immense confidence to him for the forthcoming tournament.
Tanzid, also got the vital pump-up and he could reach the magic figure with his flowing batting but he was held at mid-off scoring 84 off 88 by Asalanka in the bowling of pacer Lahiru Kumara.
Towhid Hrody, however, could not fetch the boost as he got out in the very first ball. He attempted to whack left-arm spinner Wallage just to get caught behind.
Earlier in the day, after winning the toss Sri Lanka had a brisk start before Kushal Perera was retired hurt for 34 off 24. However, the opening stand fetched 104 off just 88 balls before Kusal Mendis was dismissed by left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed for 22. Bangladesh bowlers, who struggled early on, did well after that breakthrough as Sri Lanka could not form even a fifty-run stand after that and got dismissed in 49.1 overs.
Opener Pathum Nissanka scored highest 68 off 64 while Dhananjaya de Silva made 55 off 79.
Spinner Mahedi Hassan was the pick of the Bangladeshi bowlers bagging three wickets, while Mehidy, Nasum and Shoriful Islam got one apiece.