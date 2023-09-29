Shakib-less Tigers clinch morale-boosting victory

Bangladesh clinched a morale-boosting seven-wicket victory in their first World Cup warm-up match against Sri Lanka on Friday despite their captain Shakib al Hasan missing the match with injury concerns.

Tigers, who had to face many on and off the field issues including the tussle between their skipper Shakib and axed experienced campaigner Tamim Iqbal, showcased some brilliant batting and bowling performances as they restricted Sri Lanka for 263 before chased down the target with 42 balls to spare at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

Mehedy Hasan Miraz, who led the side with the absence of Shakib, remained not out on 67 and was impressive with the bowl as he conceded just 32 off 10 overs on a batting friendly track.

Mushfiqur Rahim proved his worth as he scored 35 runs including the winning single and forming an unbroken 76-run stand with Mehidy but it was the batting of two openers Liton Kumer Das and Tanzid Hasan that was most impressive.

Both of them were in tremendous pressure as Litton completely lost his form while Tanzid had the burden of filling the shoes of Tamim Iqbal, the premium opener in the country's history.