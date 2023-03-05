Mumbai thrash Gujarat as Bollywood sprinkles stardust on WPL opener

Mumbai Indians thrashed Gujarat Giants by 143 runs in the opening match of the inaugural Women’s Premier League at a packed house in Mumbai on Saturday.

The tournament witnessed a star-studded musical performance by Bollywood actors amid thundering cheers by fans gathered for the first-ever cricket franchise league in what experts have billed a game-changing moment for women’s sport.

The WPL has earned India’s cricket board a shade under $700 million in franchise and media rights, making it the second-most valuable domestic women’s sport competition globally after US professional basketball.