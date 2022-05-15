Gujarat down Chennai to seal top-two league finish

Wriddhiman Saha's unbeaten 67 led Gujarat Titans to a thumping seven-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings on Sunday and a top-two finish in the IPL league stage.

Chasing a tricky 134 for victory, table-toppers Gujarat reached the target with five balls to spare on the back of Saha's 57-ball knock at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

A disciplined attack led by fast bowler Mohammed Shami set up the win for Gujarat.