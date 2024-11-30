Tigresses beat Ireland by 5 wickets to clinch series

Bangladesh Women's team confirmed the three-match ODI series, with a game to spare after cruising to a five-wicket win over Ireland in the second match at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today.

Opting to bat first, Ireland were restricted to 193-6, a total that Bangladesh overhauled in 43.5 overs by reaching 197-5.

Opener Fargana Hoque Pinky led the charge with 89 ball-50, studded with six fours. Sharmin Akhter Supta who hammered an 89 ball-96 in Bangladesh's crushing 154-run victory in the first game, made 43.