Australia win toss, bat against West Indies

Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and chose to bat against the West Indies in the first Test at Perth Stadium on Wednesday.

Australia, who haven't played a Test since touring Sri Lanka in July, left out pace bowler Scott Boland and opener Marcus Harris from the 13, as expected, on what is should be a fast, bouncy surface.

Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood will lead the attack, supplemented by the spin of Nathan Lyon.

There were no changes to the top seven from Australia's last Test with David Warner and Usman Khawaja to open the batting.