Australia win toss, bat against West Indies

"Looks like a good wicket, could be a bit in it," said Cummins.
The West Indies, who are without a win on Australian soil for 25 years, suffered a blow before the match with allrounder Raymon Reifer ruled out of the two-Test series with a groin injury.
Tagenarine Chanderpaul, the son of retired batting great Shivnarine, scored a century in a warm-up game last week and was rewarded with a debut and will open the batting with captain Kraigg Brathwaite.
Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales and the experienced Jason Holder spearhead a dynamic pace attack.
Squads
Australia: Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood
West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (capt), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva, Roston Chase, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales
Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG), Rod Tucker (AUS)
TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)
Match referee: Sam Nogajski (AUS)