Tamim leads Barishal to claim maiden BPL title
Fortune Barishal, captained by Tamim Iqbal, clinched the championship in the 10th edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), overcoming the four-time titleholders Comilla Victorians in Friday’s final.
Barishal successfully chased down the target of 155 runs with six wickets in hand, as David Miller struck a decisive boundary off Mustafizur Rahman’s delivery outside the off-stump off the last ball of the 19th over.
Kyle Mayers led the charge with a dynamic 46 off 30 balls, including five fours and two sixes, while the opening partnership of 76 runs between Tamim Iqbal and Mehidy Hasan laid a solid foundation.
After the first-wicket partnership, Barishal maintained their momentum throughout the chase.
Opting to bowl first after winning the toss, Barishal effectively contained Comilla’s batting lineup, with Sunil Narine falling early for just 5 runs. Kyle Mayers made crucial first breakthrough.
Comilla’s best batter in this BPL, Towhid Hridoy, and their captain Litton Das were also sent back within the powerplay, leaving Comilla struggling to recover.
Mahidul Islam Ankon top-scored for Comilla with 38 runs, supported by Andre Russell’s late onslaught of 27 off 14 balls. However, questions arose regarding Russell’s delayed entry into the batting order.
James Fuller claimed two wickets for Barishal but conceded 43 runs in his spell.
Tamim Iqbal was the tournament top scorer with 492 runs.
Upon sealing the victory, jubilant Barishal players and support staff rushed onto the field in celebration. Unbeaten Mahmudullah Riyad and David Miller were embraced by teammates amidst a backdrop of fireworks, as the Sher-e-Bangla stadium erupted in euphoria.