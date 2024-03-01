Tamim leads Barishal to claim maiden BPL title

Kyle Mayers led the charge with a dynamic 46 off 30 balls, including five fours and two sixes, while the opening partnership of 76 runs between Tamim Iqbal and Mehidy Hasan laid a solid foundation.

After the first-wicket partnership, Barishal maintained their momentum throughout the chase.

Opting to bowl first after winning the toss, Barishal effectively contained Comilla’s batting lineup, with Sunil Narine falling early for just 5 runs. Kyle Mayers made crucial first breakthrough.

Comilla’s best batter in this BPL, Towhid Hridoy, and their captain Litton Das were also sent back within the powerplay, leaving Comilla struggling to recover.