ICC T20 World Cup
Asif Nazrul to meet with World Cup squad cricketers this afternoon
Bangladesh has already informed that it will not travel to India to play the World Cup due to security concerns. The ICC on Wednesday also made it clear that if Bangladesh wants to participate in the World Cup, it must play in India.
The ICC has given one day to BCB president Aminul Islam to reconsider the decision after consulting the Bangladesh government. Aminul said he is hoping for a “miracle.”
Amid this situation, youth and sports adviser Asif Nazrul will hold a meeting with the cricketers this afternoon at 3:00 pm at Hotel InterContinental in the capital.
A source has confirmed that the players included in the World Cup squad will be present at the meeting.
It has been learned that the government will explain to the cricketers the circumstances under which the decision not to go to India for the World Cup was taken.
Discussions will also be held on the next course of action.
Following threats from extremists, pacer Mustafizur Rahman was dropped from the IPL, after which the BCB decided—on government instructions—not to send the team to India for the World Cup. The board held two rounds of meetings with the ICC, both online and in person, regarding the issue.
However, the BCB has not backed down from its position of wanting to play the World Cup in Sri Lanka instead.
Today, the ICC board held a meeting regarding Bangladesh’s decision not to travel to India due to security concerns. After the meeting, the ICC stated in a press release that it believes there is no threat in India to Bangladeshi supporters, cricketers, or anyone associated with them. The ICC described the Mustafizur incident as “singular and irrelevant.”
The ICC also announced that the World Cup schedule will not be changed. Later, BCB President Aminul Islam said that before announcing the final decision, he had requested one day from the ICC to consult with the government. The decision may come today.