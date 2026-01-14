BCB sees ‘severe security risk’ in India, ICC rates threat as ‘low moderate’

Formal and informal exchanges have been continuing for several days, with emails being exchanged. In all communications, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has consistently informed the International Cricket Council (ICC) that, due to security concerns, Bangladesh will not travel to India to participate in the T20 World Cup.

The ICC, on the other hand, has been trying to persuade the BCB, arguing that a venue change at such a late stage is nearly impossible.

According to the ICC, the level of risk does not warrant the degree of concern being expressed by the BCB regarding security in India.

Against this backdrop, BCB and ICC officials held their first virtual meeting on Tuesday afternoon to discuss Bangladesh’s refusal to play its World Cup matches in India.

During the video conference, the BCB reiterated its unwavering position. Dismissing all arguments put forward by the ICC, the board stated that the decision not to play in India on security grounds was taken by the government and was non-negotiable.