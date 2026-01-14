T20 World Cup
BCB sees ‘severe security risk’ in India, ICC rates threat as ‘low moderate’
Formal and informal exchanges have been continuing for several days, with emails being exchanged. In all communications, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has consistently informed the International Cricket Council (ICC) that, due to security concerns, Bangladesh will not travel to India to participate in the T20 World Cup.
The ICC, on the other hand, has been trying to persuade the BCB, arguing that a venue change at such a late stage is nearly impossible.
According to the ICC, the level of risk does not warrant the degree of concern being expressed by the BCB regarding security in India.
Against this backdrop, BCB and ICC officials held their first virtual meeting on Tuesday afternoon to discuss Bangladesh’s refusal to play its World Cup matches in India.
During the video conference, the BCB reiterated its unwavering position. Dismissing all arguments put forward by the ICC, the board stated that the decision not to play in India on security grounds was taken by the government and was non-negotiable.
The BCB also requested the apex cricket body that Bangladesh’s matches scheduled in Kolkata and Mumbai be relocated to Sri Lanka or another country. The board remains hopeful that the ICC will ultimately respond positively to this request.
Following the video conference, BCB vice-president Shakhawat Hossain told journalists at the board’s headquarters in Mirpur, “We are firm in our position. We will not move even an inch from it. They (the ICC) are also considering alternatives. The door to discussion remains open. Talks have only just begun, and we are hopeful.”
In a press release, the BCB later stated that the ICC had asked the board to reconsider its decision, citing the fact that the tournament schedule has already been announced. However, the BCB has not altered its stance.
The release further said that both parties have agreed to continue discussions in search of a possible solution.
A source, however, indicated that the ICC expressed dissatisfaction during the meeting over the fact that details of the BCB–ICC communications regarding World Cup security had become public before any final decision was reached.
The BCB delegation at the video conference included Board president Aminul Islam, vice-presidents Faruque Ahmed and Shakhawat Hossain, chairman of the cricket operations committee Nazmul Abedeen, and chief executive officer Nizamuddin Chowdhury.
The four-member ICC delegation was led by chief executive officer Sanjog Gupta, accompanied by officials from the ICC’s security and anti-corruption departments.
Multiple sources familiar with the meeting said that robust arguments were exchanged between the two sides. During the discussion, the BCB asked the ICC how it could insist on Bangladesh travelling to India when the ICC’s own internal threat assessment report had indicated potential security risks surrounding Mustafizur Rahman if the team travelled to India, and warned that Bangladeshi spectators wearing the national jersey could also be at risk.
This would be temporarily harmful for Bangladesh cricket. But playing in India could be far more damaging for the country as a whole.Asif Nazrul, youth and sports adviser
In response, the ICC maintained that the existing security threat in India falls within the “low moderate” category and can be effectively mitigated through adequate security arrangements.
The BCB countered by asking who would guarantee the safety not only of the Bangladesh team, but also of board officials, journalists and others who would be travelling with the team.
While refusing to play in India, the BCB made it clear that Bangladesh remains willing to participate in the World Cup at an alternative venue.
Citing past precedents, BCB officials noted that several countries have previously declined to tour certain nations due to security concerns. However, Bangladesh has never before refused to play in any country.
The board stressed that Bangladesh is always willing to play under any circumstances, and that this is the first time it has sought to avoid playing in a particular country, solely due to “severe security risk” in India. The ICC, they urged, should take this into serious consideration.
Referring to the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), the BCB told the ICC that the tournament was being treated as part of preparations for the T20 World Cup, scheduled to begin on 7 February.
The selection panel announced the World Cup squad within the stipulated timeframe, and the team’s departure for India had been fixed for 25 January, following the BPL final on 23 January.
However, the situation changed after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to exclude Mustafizur Rahman from the Indian Premier League (IPL).
According to the BCB, this decision, taken in response to pressure from extremist groups, clearly demonstrates that the safety of Bangladeshi cricketers in India cannot be guaranteed.
The ICC countered by pointing out that Bangladeshi umpire Sharfuddoula Ibn Shahid is currently officiating in the India–New Zealand series in India without facing any security issues.
The BCB dismissed this argument, stating that ensuring the safety of one individual is not comparable to protecting an entire team, along with accompanying officials, journalists and supporters. The level of risk, they argued, is significantly higher.
The BCB remains hopeful that a positive outcome will emerge within the next two or three days, with the ICC identifying an alternative venue for Bangladesh’s matches.
A senior BCB official, speaking to Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity, claimed there is also a strong legal basis for this optimism.
“Bangladesh is a full member of the ICC. We have presented evidence-backed security concerns regarding India, which are legally reasonable. The ICC cannot simply dismiss them. Even if it does, Bangladesh, as a full member, retains the right to appeal the decision,” the official said.
The Indian cricket board’s capitulation to extremist communal forces over the Mustafiz issue, the continued anti-Bangladesh propaganda in India, and the risk assessment report prepared by ICC security manager David Musker have compelled us to conclude that Bangladeshi cricketers, journalists and spectators would face serious security threats in IndiaAsif Nazrul, youth and sports adviser
When contacted, youth and sports adviser Asif Nazrul told Prothom Alo, “We absolutely want to play in the World Cup. But playing in India genuinely appears risky to us.”
“The Indian cricket board’s capitulation to extremist communal forces over the Mustafiz issue, the continued anti-Bangladesh propaganda in India, and the risk assessment report prepared by ICC security manager David Musker have compelled us to conclude that Bangladeshi cricketers, journalists and spectators would face serious security threats in India,” he added.
Asif Nazrul expressed the view that, as a truly global organisation, the ICC should take all these factors into account and arrange for Bangladesh’s matches to be held in Sri Lanka.
“If that does not happen,” he said, “then with an extremely heavy heart, Bangladesh will have to stay away from the World Cup.”
The sports adviser further said, “This would be temporarily harmful for Bangladesh cricket. But playing in India could be far more damaging for the country as a whole.”
Stating that they cannot compromise on the safety and dignity of the players and supporters, or national honour, Asif Nazrul said, “As an independent and sovereign nation, it is our sacred duty to protect the safety and dignity of every Bangladeshi, from a national team player to an ordinary spectator.”