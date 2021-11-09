Hafeez opts out of Pakistan's Twenty20s in Bangladesh

Pakistan's 18-man squad will fly from the United Arab Emirates to Bangladesh where they also play two Tests after the T20Is.

The selectors have brought back Iftikhar Ahmed in Hafeez's place, who is also an off-spinning all-rounder, said a Pakistan Cricket Board release.

Ahmed has played 13 T20Is for Pakistan but was not selected for the World Cup.

The three T20Is will all be played in Dhaka on 19, 20 and 22 November.