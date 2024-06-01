Australia skipper Marsh fit for World Cup opener, but will not bowl

Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh has been declared fit for their opening match at the T20 World Cup, but he will not be bowling, coach Andrew McDonald said.

The all-rounder headed home from the Indian Premier League in April with a hamstring injury and only made his return this week in two practice matches in Trinidad.

But he did not field for the full innings in either game, with a timeline on his bowling return still unclear.

"For Mitch, (the warm-up games) were about ticking off where his body was at," McDonald told cricket.com.au in comments posted late Friday.

"He fielded more overs, he was able to move more freely, so he's building a little bit of confidence there. It looks as though he's all set for the first game.

"The second part is just when the bowling comes back online ...it won't be the first game."