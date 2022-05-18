Cricket

IPL

Hyderabad edge out Mumbai to stay afloat

AFP
Mumbai, India
Sunrisers Hyderabad Rahul Tripathi plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2022 match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on 17 May, 2022
Sunrisers Hyderabad Rahul Tripathi plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2022 match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on 17 May, 2022ANI

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson said the team will take "a lot of learning" from their three-run win over Mumbai Indians on Tuesday as they ended a five-match losing streak to stay alive in the IPL.

Rahul Tripathi smashed a 44-ball 76 to guide Hyderabad to 193 for six after being put into bat first at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Speedster Umran Malik, who kept the speed gun busy and clocked the fastest of the match at 154.8 km/h (95.6 mph), then returned figures of 3-23 to restrict Mumbai to 190-7 despite a 18-ball 46 from Tim David.

The 2016 champions Hyderabad stay eighth in the 10-team table with a slim chance of making the final four.

"Nice to break the streak. But also nice to win the wrestle," Williamson said after the narrow win.

Malik's learning curve

Bumrah, called India's yorker king, bowled Washington Sundar on the final delivery to reach a milestone 250 T20 wickets.

In reply, Rohit, who made 48, and Ishan Kishan put on 95 for the opening wicket to raise Mumbai's hopes of a chase.

Sundar denied Rohit a fifty and Malik, a standout performer for Hyderabad this season with 21 wickets, soon took over to rattle the opposition batting.

Malik, who hails from the Jammu region of Indian-administered Kashmir, started with a 17-run first over but came back strong with the wickets of Kishan (43), Tilak Verma (8) and Daniel Sams (15).

"Umran is on a steep learning curve," Hyderabad coach Tom Moody said of the 22-year-old speed demon.

"When it comes to international cricket then that's the path you need to take in time, whether that time is in months or years, only time will tell."

David, an attacking middle-order batsman from Singapore, then smashed T Natarajan for four sixes in a 26-run 18th over to give Hyderabad a scare.

But David was run out and with Mumbai needing 19 off the final 12 balls, Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled a maiden 19th over and took a wicket to help Hyderabad prevail in the thriller.

