Hyderabad edge out Mumbai to stay afloat

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson said the team will take "a lot of learning" from their three-run win over Mumbai Indians on Tuesday as they ended a five-match losing streak to stay alive in the IPL.

Rahul Tripathi smashed a 44-ball 76 to guide Hyderabad to 193 for six after being put into bat first at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Speedster Umran Malik, who kept the speed gun busy and clocked the fastest of the match at 154.8 km/h (95.6 mph), then returned figures of 3-23 to restrict Mumbai to 190-7 despite a 18-ball 46 from Tim David.

The 2016 champions Hyderabad stay eighth in the 10-team table with a slim chance of making the final four.

"Nice to break the streak. But also nice to win the wrestle," Williamson said after the narrow win.