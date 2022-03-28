‘I want to be a three-format cricketer’

Afif Hossain has returned to Dhaka from South Africa after the Tiger’s historic 2-1 series win in One-Day Internationals. But Afif is not taking a breather from competitive cricket as he joined his Dhaka Premier League team Abahani Limited a day after his return.

Afif started training with his Abahani teammates at the BCB (Bangladesh Cricket Board) Academy ground in Mirpur on Sunday. After the team meeting, Afif spoke with Prothom Alo about his eventful year in international cricket