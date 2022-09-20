Pandya powers India to 208-6 against Australia in first T20

Rahul compiled 55 off 35 balls, hitting four fours and three sixes before he was caught by Nathan Ellis off Josh Hazlewood at deep square-leg.
Yadav hit four sixes in his 25-ball stay before he was caught behind off all-rounder Cameron Green.
But Pandya increased the scoring rate further, hammering 71 off 30 deliveries.
The 28-year-old all-rounder hit five sixes and seven fours.
Ellis was the most successful bowler for Australia and finished with figures of three for 30.
The three-match series is being used as a warm-up for next month’s T20 World Cup in Australia.
Australia are playing without opener David Warner who has been rested.
The visitors are also without pace spearhead Mitchell Starc and all-rounders Marcus Stoinis and Mitchell Marsh due to injuries.
India are looking to bounce back after crashing out of the Asia Cup this month before the knockout stage.