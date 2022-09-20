Pandya powers India to 208-6 against Australia in first T20

Hardik Pandya smashed a rapid 71 not out as India racked up 208-6 against Australia in their opening T20 international in Mohali on Tuesday.

KL Rahul also made a half-century while Suryakumar Yadav hit 46 after the hosts lost skipper Rohit Sharma for 11 and star batsman Virat Kohli for two in the powerplay, following Australia captain Aaron Finch’s decision to bowl first.