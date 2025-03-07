Unbeaten India face record-setting New Zealand for glory

This weekend could be the end for them in ODIs, with the next 50-over World Cup not until 2027.

"I am sure Rohit will lead India to a title. He will have another ICC trophy soon," former seam bowler Praveen Kumar told The Times of India.

"I will only say that Virat and Rohit, give us one more ICC trophy before you retire," he added.

India go into the final at Dubai International Cricket Stadium as favourites and with their confidence sky-high.

They have won all four of their matches at the eight-nation tournament, including beating New Zealand by 44 runs in the group phase, although both teams had already reached the semi-finals by then.

Rohit's side have played all their games in Dubai after refusing to visit Champions Trophy hosts Pakistan because of political tensions.

Rohit and Kohli came into the competition under pressure.