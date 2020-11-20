ICC tweaks test championship rules, shifts women’s T20 World Cup

Teams will be ranked based on the percentage of points earned from completed matches to determine the finalists of the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) next year, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Thursday.

The sport’s global governing body also decided at its board meeting to shift the women’s Twenty20 World Cup, originally scheduled for 2022 in South Africa, to 2023.

The change in WTC rule, prompted by the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, allowed Australia (82.22 per cent) to leapfrog India (75) to the top of the standings even though Virat Kohli’s men had accumulated more points.