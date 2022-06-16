If Shakib takes 10 wickets, Test will be easier for us: Imrul

Bangladesh batter Imrul Kayes, who is now out of the national side, believes that the first Test against West Indies, starting Thursday at Antigua, won't be tougher for the Tigers if the team's captain Shakib Al Hasan takes 10 wickets in the match, BSS reports.

"If Shakib claims 10 wickets in the match, the task will be easier for us," Kayes said on.

"We also have a spinner like Taijul Islam who is capable of taking 10 wickets in a match in any condition. So, I think the match will be exciting one," he added.

In 11 matches against the Caribbean, Shakib so far claimed 46 wickets, the highest for him against a single opponent. Of the 11 matches, he returned five-wicket haul thrice but had never taken 10 wickets against the West Indies.