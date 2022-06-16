Shakib-led Tigers keen to usher a new era in Test cricket

Leaving the recent Test failures behind them, Bangladesh are determined to get them back on track when they take on West Indies in the first of two-match Test series tomorrow at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua, BSS reports.

The match starts at 8.00pm Bangladesh time but to the disappointment of Bangladesh fans, the match will not televise live anywhere apart from West Indies.

However, the Test team is keen to usher in a new era, led by Shakib Al Hasan, who was appointed as captain after Mominul Haque stepped down following a poor batting form.

Shakib's willingness to take over the captaincy gave Bangladesh a new hope to revive the country's Test cricket in which they time and again proved them extremely vulnerable. They so far played 132 Tests, since their elevation to the cricket's elite format in 2000 and won just 16.