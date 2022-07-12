India hammer England by 10 wickets after Bumrah takes 6-19

India captain Rohit Sharma notched up a sublime fifty as the tourists thrashed England by 10 wickets after a career-best performance of 6-19 by Jasprit Bumrah in the first One-Day International (ODI) of the three-match series at the Oval on Tuesday.

Rohit (76 not out) and fellow opener Shikhar Dhawan (31 not out) made light work of England’s 110, knocking off the victory target with 31.2 overs to spare.