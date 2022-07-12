Bumrah bags six as England crash to 110 all out

India’s Jasprit Bumrah delivered a masterclass in swing bowling as he snared six wickets and Mohammed Shami added another three to knock over England for 110 in the first game of the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series at the Oval on Tuesday.

England got off to a horror start after being put in to bat when Bumrah (6-19) rattled Jason Roy’s stumps with an in-swinger and then deceived Joe Root two balls later with a delivery that nipped away. Both players failed to get off the mark.