Bumrah bags six as England crash to 110 all out

Ben Stokes also perished for a duck in the following over, edging behind off Shami (3-31), before Bumrah accounted for Jonny Bairstow (seven) and Liam Livingstone (0) to leave England reeling at 26-5 in overcast conditions.
Captain Jos Buttler (30) and Moeen Ali (14) led a brief recovery but both were dismissed in quick succession before a 35-run ninth-wicket stand between David Willey (21) and Brydon Carse (15) pushed England past 100.
The home side were eventually bowled out in 25.2 overs.
India are without star batsman Virat Kohli, who was ruled out of the match due to a mild groin strain.