India lose Sharma in chase for 420 against England

India lost Rohit Sharma in their chase for 420 after Ravichandran Ashwin took six wickets to dismiss England for 178 on day four of the opening Test on Monday. The hosts reached 39 for one at stumps after spinner Jack Leach bowled Sharma for 12 on a deteriorating Chennai pitch.

Shubman Gill, on 15, and Cheteshwar Pujara, on 12, were batting at the close with India needing another 381 runs to win the first of the four Tests. On a dominant day for spinners, Ashwin claimed his 28th five-wicket haul in England's second innings.

The off-spinner sent back Rory Burns with the first ball of the innings and struck crucial blows, including taking Ben Stokes for seven. Skipper Joe Root top-scored with 40 off 32 deliveries. He hit 218 in the first innings of his 100th Test.