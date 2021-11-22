India rout New Zealand by 73 runs to sweep T20I series

India's Rohit Sharma and Axar Patel starred in Kolkata Sunday as the hosts routed World Cup runners-up New Zealand by 73 runs to make a clean-sweep of the T20I series.

Spinner Patel triggered the New Zealand batting collapse in the third over with two wickets to push the steep 185 to win target beyond their reach.

Opener Daryl Mitchell and Mark Chapman were two of Patel's victims in an impressive career-best T20 international return of 3-9 which earned him the player of the match award.