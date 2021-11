Already-eliminated India beat Namibia by nine wickets in Virat Kohli's last match as Twenty20 captain in their final group game of the World Cup on Monday.

India, who bowed out of the tournament on Sunday, rode on a 87-run opening stand between Rohit Sharma (56) and KL Rahul, who made an unbeaten 54, to reach their target of 133 in 15.2 overs in Dubai.

India finished the tournament with three wins from five Super 12 matches but missed out on the semi-finals.