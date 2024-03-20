Bangladesh-Australia ODI series: Things to keep in mind

While the first ODI is on 21 March, the other two are on 24 and 27 March respectively.

After the ODI series, the teams will take on each other in a three-match T20I series, too, on 31 March, 2, and 4 April. All the matches will be played at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

The first match of the three-match ODI series will be Australia’s first ODI in Bangladesh. In their only previous ODI encounter two years ago, Australia won by 65 runs.

Bangladesh’s inclusion in the ICC Women’s Championship has created the opportunity for this series against Australia.