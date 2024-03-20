Women’s cricket
Bangladesh-Australia ODI series: Things to keep in mind
The Australian women’s cricket team have arrived in Dhaka to take on the Bangladesh women’s team in a historic series starting on 21 March.
This marks Australia’s first full tour of Bangladesh. Their previous visit was in 2014 for the ICC T20I World Cup. But they have never played an ODI in Bangladesh.
While the first ODI is on 21 March, the other two are on 24 and 27 March respectively.
After the ODI series, the teams will take on each other in a three-match T20I series, too, on 31 March, 2, and 4 April. All the matches will be played at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.
The first match of the three-match ODI series will be Australia’s first ODI in Bangladesh. In their only previous ODI encounter two years ago, Australia won by 65 runs.
Bangladesh’s inclusion in the ICC Women’s Championship has created the opportunity for this series against Australia.
Bangladesh recently won an ODI against South Africa, boosting their confidence for the upcoming challenge.
Their recent home success, including a win against Pakistan and a tied series with India, further strengthens Bangladesh’s confidence.
Bangladesh’s conditions may offer a unique challenge to the Australian players, many of whom are playing in Bangladesh for the first time. Only Captain Alyssa Healy and veteran Ellyse Perry have previous experience in Bangladesh, and that was a decade ago.
However, some Australian players have recently participated in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) in India, where they experienced conditions similar to Bangladesh.
Squads
Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana (captain), Nahida Akter (vice captain), Fargana Hoque, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Disha Biswas, Sumaiya Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi, Farzana Akter, Rabeya Khan
Australia: Alyssa Healy (captain), Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (vice captain), Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Tayla Vlaeminck