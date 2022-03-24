It’s a massive achievement for seniors: Tamim

Bangladesh earlier win a series in West Indies and Zimbabwe but South Africa is the first genuine top cricketing nation whom they could beat at away. Tamim therefore termed the series victory as huge achievement for the country.
“I am a very proud man, especially with a Bangladeshi fast bowler getting a five-for, winning the series [for us] and winning the Player of the Series award. The coaches - even past coaches - have done a tremendous job. This is massive. It is a massive achievement for us seniors,” Tamim said after the match.
I will rate this at the top. When we are touring, we can win games and series. We take of a lot of pride in ODI cricket. This is one format where we are very comfortable. The missing part was winning overseas, and we somehow did that this series
Tamim said it’s a series victory which he rates at the top. And given South Africa’s record at home, Tamim is completely right. Regardless of their strength, South Africa were almost an invincible side at home.
“I will rate this at the top. When we are touring, we can win games and series. We take of a lot of pride in ODI cricket. This is one format where we are very comfortable. The missing part was winning overseas, and we somehow did that this series,” he added.
Tamim also praised Shakib Al Hasan for his tremendous dedication. Shakib decided to stay in South Africa despite knowing that most of the family members including his two daughter going through a health crisis and got admitted into hospital. Shakib’s heroic 64 ball-77 scripted Bangladesh’s 38-run victory in the first ODI, which was the Tigers first victory on South African soil.
“For Shakib to come and play here was massive. His daughters, mother and mother-in-law are in hospital. That shows his character,” Tamim remarked.
Regarding the presence of supporters at the ground, the Bangladesh skipper said, “This feels like mini-Dhaka to be honest. The fans have been brilliant. As Russell, our head coach, says, they are our 12th men. They are always there.”