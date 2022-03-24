It’s a massive achievement for seniors: Tamim

Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal thanked fast bowler Taskin Ahmed to give the senior cricketers like him, Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim a special occasion to exalt, reports BSS.

Taskin on Wednesday claimed 5-35 to script Bangladesh’s 9 wicket win over South Africa in the series deciding third match at SuperSport Park in Centurion. The victory helped Tigers claim the three-match series 2-1 and it’s the first time, they won a series on South Africa soil.