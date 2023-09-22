Pakistan replace injured Naseem with Hasan Ali for World Cup

Pakistan called up experienced paceman Hasan Ali to their World Cup squad on Friday to replace the injured Naseem Shah.

Hasan, 29, was player of the tournament when Pakistan won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017, but lost his place as Naseem, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi formed the main pace attack.

Chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq said Hasan was the best choice to replace Naseem in the 15-man squad for the World Cup, which begins October 5 in India.

"The way Naseem got injured... we faced a problem, and that is why we chose Hasan -- who although has not played much recently, is experienced," said Inzamam.