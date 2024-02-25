Ashwin bags five as India chase 192 against England

Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took five wickets as India bowled England out for 145 on day three of the fourth Test on Sunday to set up a chase of 192 to clinch the series.

India reached 40-0 at stumps, needing another 152 to win their third straight match and the five-Test series.

Skipper Rohit Sharma was unbeaten on 24, with Yashasvi Jaiswal on 16.