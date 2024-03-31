Sri Lanka dominate Bangladesh but Mendis misses rare feat

Shakib Al Hasan finished with 3-110 as Sri Lanka made Bangladesh toil for nearly two days after electing to bat first. Sri Lanka began the second day on 314-4.

De Silva, who scored 102 and 108 in the first Test, also raised the prospect of scoring three centuries on the trot before he was dismissed in the post-lunch session.

Chandimal was the only batsman to be dismissed in the first session, edging Shakib behind the stumps after making 59 runs.

Khaled Ahmed then trapped de Silva leg before in the first over after the lunch break.

The right-arm medium-pacer could have taken another wicket in his next over if Prabath Jayasuriya was not comically dropped by three slip fielders on six.