‘I never go against my heart’

When I got dropped from the national team in 2018, it took me a long time to recover from that disappointment. I spent two months just thinking about what will happen now, what will I do. It affected my personal and family life. That period was a big lesson for me. Everyone knows about my struggle to return to the team. I worked very hard and was very honest with myself. Whatever I do now, I do it with 100 per cent commitment. So that I don’t ever blame myself later that I didn’t try with everything I had.