Nurul Hasan: From afterthought to T20I captain

For most of his career, Nurul Hasan has been ‘At the right place, at the wrong time’.

The wicketkeeper-batsman is widely regarded as the best keeper in Bangladesh while also possessing the ability to become a dependable batsman at the international level.

Still, since his debut in international cricket in 2016, Nurul has remained a fringe player for Bangladesh, getting drafted into the team when a regular member is either is injured or unavailable and promptly dumped out of the team when the said player is ready to comeback.