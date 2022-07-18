High time for different Bangladesh teams in different formats

During a chat with commentators after the second One-Day International between Bangladesh and West Indies, the Tigers’ head coach Russell Domingo rued the fact that the same group of players play in all three formats for Bangladesh.

The South African pointed this as one of the reasons behind Bangladesh excelling in 50-over cricket while struggling in the longest and shortest format of the game.

Domingo’s theory isn’t baseless as all top teams in the current cricket world have different squads for different formats.