Jayawickrama bowls Lanka to series victory in dream test debut

Left-arm spinner Praveen Jayawickrama claimed a match-haul of 11 wickets in a fairytale debut as he bowled Sri Lanka to a 209-run victory, and a 1-0 series win, in the second Test against Bangladesh in Pallekele on Monday.

The hosts took just over an hour to claim the last five Bangladesh wickets with Jayawickrama claiming three of them for a second-innings bowling figure of 5-86.

Replying to Sri Lanka's first innings total of 493-7 declared, Bangladesh were all out for 251.

Sri Lanka declared their second innings on 194-9, setting the tourists a daunting victory target of 437 and Bangladesh meekly folded for 227.