Pakistan 99-1 at lunch in second Test

Pakistan were 99-1 at lunch on the second day of the second Test against Bangladesh Saturday as they went in search of a series-leveling win in Rawalpindi.

Having lost the first Test by ten wickets, Pakistan received an early jolt when Abdullah Shafique was dismissed in the first over for nought after being sent in.

But skipper Shan Masood was unbeaten on 53 for his tenth Test half-century and Saim Ayub was on 43 -- having added 99 for a sedate second wicket stand.

After the first day's play was washed out Friday due to rain, Pakistan shone under a bright sun Saturday with solid batting.

Bangladesh's Test victory last Sunday was their first over Pakistan in 14 attempts.