Uncapped Shahadat, Mushfik earn maiden call-up for Afghanistan Test

Shahadat Hossain Dipu and Mushfik Hasan earned maiden call-up as the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced the squad for the one-off Test against Afghanistan on Sunday, reports news agency BSS.
The Afghanistan Test side will arrive on 10 June to play the match which starts on 14 June at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.
The side will be led by Liton Das in absence of Shakib Al Hasan who was ruled out with injury, sustained during the Ireland series last month.
Chattogram Division batter Shahadat Hossain Dipu and Rangpur Division paceman Mushfik Hasan were called up following their superb performance in different level of cricket for the past two years.
The 21-year-old Shahadat is a right-handed middle-order batter who made his first-class debut in 2021. He has scored 1265 runs from 20 first-class games with two hundreds and 10 half-centuries.
Mushfik burst onto the scene after his debut in the 2022 first-class season. The 20-year-old fast bowler has taken 49 wickets from 13 matches with three five-wicket hauls.
Both were part of the Bangladesh A side in the just concluded unofficial Test series against West Indies A.
Squad:
Liton Das (Captain), Tamim Iqbal, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Mushfik Hasan.