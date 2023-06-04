Uncapped Shahadat, Mushfik earn maiden call-up for Afghanistan Test

The side will be led by Liton Das in absence of Shakib Al Hasan who was ruled out with injury, sustained during the Ireland series last month.

Chattogram Division batter Shahadat Hossain Dipu and Rangpur Division paceman Mushfik Hasan were called up following their superb performance in different level of cricket for the past two years.

The 21-year-old Shahadat is a right-handed middle-order batter who made his first-class debut in 2021. He has scored 1265 runs from 20 first-class games with two hundreds and 10 half-centuries.