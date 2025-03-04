India beat Australia to reach Champions Trophy final

India began its pursuit of the 265-run target with a touch of caution. Shubman Gill looked jittery in his approach, while India's captain, Rohit Sharma, remained undaunted and stuck to his early blitzkrieg approach.

In his policy of playing fearless cricket, Rohit received his first lifelines when Cooper Connolly dropped a sitter. He received a second chance after Marnus Labuschagne sprinted towards the ball and got hold of it but eventually fluffed it as he landed on the ground.

With India showing signs of nerves getting the better of them, Australia saw the opening and capitalised on the opportunity. Ben Dwarshuis drew the first blood with a delivery angling into the right-handed star. Gill tried to dab it to third man and dragged the ball straight into the stumps.

Rohit soon followed in his footsteps after being pinned in front of the stumps by Connolly on 28(29). Virat initiated the recovery phase with Shreyas Iyer and laid the foundation for India's success.

Virat relied on his basics and trademark style, while Shreyas added a couple of unorthodox shots from his artillery. The duo raised a 91-run partnership before Adam Zampa castled Shreyas on 45(62).

Axar Patel came in, played a couple of shots, and departed with a score of 27(30). Virat took a step closer towards his 52nd ODI century, with KL Rahul maintaining his strike rate at 100 to steer India towards victory.

Virat tried to up the ante and finish the job early for India by taking the fight against Zampa. He tried to slog it but connected with the bottom of his bat. The ball sailed to Dwarshuis, who took a straightforward catch to bring an end to Virat's knock on 84(98).