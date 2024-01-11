Smith to replace Warner as opener against West Indies

Recognised openers Cameron Bancroft, Marcus Harris and Matt Renshaw were long seen as the main contenders to fill the role, until Smith last week said he wanted to do the job.

“Steve Smith will be opening the batting and Cameron Green will be coming into the number four position which is fantastic,” chief selector George Bailey told reporters.

“Steve’s motivated and energised and keen to do it.

“It’s a challenge for him, it’s something ... he thinks he can do. It’s an itch he’d like to scratch and ultimately for us, as a team, it’s something that fits.”

The highly-rated Green has been sidelined recently by a resurgent Mitchell Marsh, who has assumed the all-rounder role.

Shifting Smith up the order, rather than opting for a specialist opener, allowed selectors to bring Green back primarily as a batsman.