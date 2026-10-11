Bangladesh bowl out Afghanistan for 240, Hasan Mahmud takes 5 wickets
Bangladesh fast bowler Hasan Mahmud claimed a hat-trick and took five wickets as Afghanistan were bowled out for 240 in their first innings on the third day of the Test in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. Bangladesh secured a 106-run first-innings lead.
Afghanistan had resumed the day on 211 for four but lost six wickets for just 29 runs to be dismissed for 240. Hasan took four of those six wickets, while Ebadot Hossain claimed the other two.
Hasan became the first Bangladeshi fast bowler to take a hat-trick in Test cricket. He also became the third Bangladeshi bowler to achieve the feat, after Alok Kapali in 2003 and Sohag Gazi in 2013.
The hat-trick came in the 83rd over of Afghanistan’s innings. Hasan first bowled Ismat Alam with a back-of-a-length delivery that kept low and moved in. On the next ball, Litton Das took a diving catch to dismiss Qais Ahmad, who edged the delivery towards the slips.
Hasan then trapped Zia-ur-Rehman leg before wicket. Bangladesh successfully reviewed the umpire’s not-out decision, with replays showing the ball would have hit the top of off stump.
The hat-trick was the 50th in Test cricket history and the first in the format this year.
Hasan went on to complete his fourth five-wicket haul in Tests, dismissing Yamin Ahmadzai with a catch behind the stumps.
The feat also brought up his 50th Test wicket, making him the fastest Bangladeshi fast bowler to reach the milestone.
Among Bangladesh’s pace bowlers, Mashrafe Bin Mortaza and Taskin Ahmed had previously taken 78 and 59 Test wickets respectively.
Despite Afghanistan’s collapse, captain Rahmat Shah reached a century in his first Test as captain. His hundred was his fourth in Test cricket and second against Bangladesh. At 236 for nine in the 89th over, Rahmat was the last recognised batter standing as Afghanistan moved towards the end of their innings.
Earlier, Ebadot had made an immediate impact on the third morning, bowling Ikram Alikhil with a delivery that moved in through the gap between bat and pad. It was Ebadot’s third wicket of the innings.
Bangladesh had scored 346 in their first innings, with Tanzid Hasan making 83 and Shadman Islam 67. Afghanistan’s Saleem Safi took four wickets for 82 runs, while Yamin Ahmadzai claimed three for 79.
Scores
Bangladesh 1st innings: 346 all out in 92.3 overs (Tanzid Hasan 83, Shadman Islam 67, Nayeem Hasan 35 not out; Mohammad Saleem Safi 4/82, Yamin Ahmadzai 3/79).
Afghanistan 1st innings: 240 all out in 89.1 overs (Rahmat Shah 105; Hasan Mahmud 5/55, Ebadot Hossain 4/56).
Bangladesh lead by 106 runs.