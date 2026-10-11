Bangladesh bowl out Afghanistan for 240, Hasan Mahmud takes 5 wickets

Bangladesh fast bowler Hasan Mahmud claimed a hat-trick and took five wickets as Afghanistan were bowled out for 240 in their first innings on the third day of the Test in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. Bangladesh secured a 106-run first-innings lead.

Afghanistan had resumed the day on 211 for four but lost six wickets for just 29 runs to be dismissed for 240. Hasan took four of those six wickets, while Ebadot Hossain claimed the other two.

Hasan became the first Bangladeshi fast bowler to take a hat-trick in Test cricket. He also became the third Bangladeshi bowler to achieve the feat, after Alok Kapali in 2003 and Sohag Gazi in 2013.