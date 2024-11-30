Jamaica Test
West Indies target series sweep against Bangladesh
West Indies vice-captain Joshua Da Silva said his side aims to inflict a whitewash on Bangladesh by winning the second and final Test, which begins Saturday at the Sabina Park in Jamaica.
The Caribbean side lead the series 1-0 following its 201-run win in the two-match series opening game, thanks to Justin Greaves maiden century.
Greaves made 115 as West Indies declared first innings at 450-9. Bangladesh also declared their first innings at 269-9, despite trailing by 181 runs.
Bangladesh fast bowler Taskin Ahmed registered his career-best 6-64 to bowl out West Indies for just 152 in the second innings but that mattered little.
Thanks to their fast bowler good job, West Indies dismissed Bangladesh for 132, with last man Shoriful Islam retiring hurt after being struck by a bouncer from Alzarri Joseph.
“Coming here 1-0 up in the series is always a good feeling, but we’re not finished yet. We’re looking to go up 2-0 and win the series,” Da Silva told the reporters in Jamaica.
He also hailed their pace quartet, saying that they want to put fear into the Bangladesh batters’ eye though the extreme pace attack.
“You can expect raw pace and talent. Led very well by Kemar and Alzarri we have Shamar and Jayden who has been around for a little while, but the pace is there and you can see the fear that they put into the batsmen’s eyes.
But whether the pacers would get any help from Sabina Park is in doubt. The pitch here is predicted to assist the spinners and if it happens, Bangladesh have a spin attack that can dismantle West Indies.
Da Silva however persists for four-pronged pace attack in place.
“We took 18 wickets only because they declared the first innings and declared the second innings as well, so for us it’s about using that advantage that we have,” he added.
“Whoever is out there we’re going to give our best and give our all. If it is a spinner, then so be it, they’re going to come in and do it, but we still have the pace attack to strike fear into them.”