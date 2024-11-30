West Indies target series sweep against Bangladesh

West Indies vice-captain Joshua Da Silva said his side aims to inflict a whitewash on Bangladesh by winning the second and final Test, which begins Saturday at the Sabina Park in Jamaica.

The Caribbean side lead the series 1-0 following its 201-run win in the two-match series opening game, thanks to Justin Greaves maiden century.

Greaves made 115 as West Indies declared first innings at 450-9. Bangladesh also declared their first innings at 269-9, despite trailing by 181 runs.

Bangladesh fast bowler Taskin Ahmed registered his career-best 6-64 to bowl out West Indies for just 152 in the second innings but that mattered little.