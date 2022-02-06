Joe Root to continue as England's captain

After sacking head coach Chris Silverwood and assistant coach Graham Thorpe, England's interim director of cricket Andrew Strauss announced that Joe Root will be continuing his role as the captain in the series against West Indies.

Silverwood and Thorpe were relieved from their duties on Friday, following England's debacle in the Ashes. "Having spoken to Joe, it is absolutely clear the extent of his commitment to taking this side forward. He has incredible motivation and energy to do that. He is bruised, and hugely disappointed by what went on in the Ashes but he sets a magnificent example, both on and off the field, so I will give him my full support and make sure he has right structure around him to take pressure off him and make sure he can do his job properly," said Andrew Strauss, as reproted by ESPNcricinfo.