Joe Root to continue as England's captain

"There are some soundings-out to be done, both inside and outside the organisation, and there are some decisions to be made about the actual focus of this tour. You can look at it in a number of ways - we are in the business of winning, and it's very, very important we go out there and win, but it is also about looking forwards, so we have to look at that, both with regards to the interim coach, but also with our approach to selection and everything else associated with that," he added.
Strauss further said that Root needs some support at the moment as he serves as a great example to the young players of the team.
"I know what it's like as England captain. There is always scrutiny on your position, especially when you lose Ashes series. I am sure Joe felt that. I think at this moment in time he is 100 per cent the right person to take the team forward," said Strauss.
"At some stage in the future we will have a new managing director, a new head coach, they will look at things with fresh eyes. For me he's a great example to those young players and he needs our support right now," he added.
England squared off with West Indies for a five-match T20I series, in which the latter claimed victory with a 3-2 lead. Both the teams will be facing each other again for a Test series on 8 March.