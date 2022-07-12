Jonny Bairstow, Marizanne Kapp win ICC Player of the Month award for June

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced the winners of the ICC Player of the Month awards for June 2022 as England's all-conquering Jonny Bairstow and South Africa's batting force Marizanne Kapp.

Bairstow had memorable performances in his side's 3-0 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) series victory against reigning champions New Zealand. Despite a quiet start at Lord's, Bairstow produced explosive hitting to steal victory against the odds in the second Test, smashing the second-fastest century ever registered by an English batter in the longest format.

His exploits extended to the final match of the series, sealing the whitewash in equally explosive fashion with scores of 162 and 71 not out, which has since moved him up the ICC Test Batter Rankings.