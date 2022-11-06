Bangladesh 78-3 after 11 overs in ‘quarterfinal’

Bangladesh lost two wickets in 11th over and were reduced to 78-3 after 11 overs in the virtual quarterfinal match against Pakistan in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup 2022 at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday.

Najmul Hossain Shanto is batting on 41 and 18 respectively as Bangladesh need a move on after a steady start.

Bangladesh had reached 70-1 at the halfway stage. But Shadab turned the momentum in Pakistan's favour by trapping Soumya Sarkar (20 off 17 balls) and skipper Shakib Al Hasan (0) lbw in consecutive deliveries.

Earlier, Bangladesh had a stop and start powerplay after opting to bat first, reaching 40-1 after the first six overs.