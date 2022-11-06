ShapeShapeShapeShapeShapeShapeShape
সম্পাদকের বিশেষ লেখা
প্রতিষ্ঠাবার্ষিকী সংখ্যা
পাঠকের লেখা
কর্মীর লেখা
ভিডিও
ছবি
প্রথম আলো প্রতিষ্ঠার ২৪তম বর্ষপূর্তি
মূল সাইট দেখতে ক্লিক করুন
Cricket

ICC T20 World Cup

Bangladesh 78-3 after 11 overs in ‘quarterfinal’

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Bangladesh bat first in a virtual quarterfinal against Pakistan in AdelaideProthom Alo

Bangladesh lost two wickets in 11th over and were reduced to 78-3 after 11 overs in the virtual quarterfinal match against Pakistan in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup 2022 at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday.

Najmul Hossain Shanto is batting on 41 and 18 respectively as Bangladesh need a move on after a steady start.

Bangladesh had reached 70-1 at the halfway stage. But Shadab turned the momentum in Pakistan's favour by trapping Soumya Sarkar (20 off 17 balls) and skipper Shakib Al Hasan (0) lbw in consecutive deliveries.

Earlier, Bangladesh had a stop and start powerplay after opting to bat first, reaching 40-1 after the first six overs.

In form batter Liton Das showed his intent early on when he pulled Shaheen Shah Afridi for a six. But the Pakistani pacer had the last laugh, getting Liton caught at backward point for 10 to reduce Bangladesh to 21-1 after 2.5 overs.

Shanto almost joined his opening partner in the dressing room in the fourth over, but Shadab dropped a difficult chance off Mohammad Wasim.

Luck favoured Shanto once again in the last ball of the powerplay, this time Afridi dropping a chance off Nasim Shah.

Shanto and Soumya added 52 runs off 47 balls for the second wicket.

Read more from Cricket
Post Comment