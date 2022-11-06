Bangladesh 78-3 after 11 overs in ‘quarterfinal’

In form batter Liton Das showed his intent early on when he pulled Shaheen Shah Afridi for a six. But the Pakistani pacer had the last laugh, getting Liton caught at backward point for 10 to reduce Bangladesh to 21-1 after 2.5 overs.
Shanto almost joined his opening partner in the dressing room in the fourth over, but Shadab dropped a difficult chance off Mohammad Wasim.
Luck favoured Shanto once again in the last ball of the powerplay, this time Afridi dropping a chance off Nasim Shah.
Shanto and Soumya added 52 runs off 47 balls for the second wicket.