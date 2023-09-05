‘My batting was terrible in int’l cricket, I used to get in and get out’

Whenever you are given a special responsibility, like opening the attack with the new ball or open the innings with the bat, most of the times you are successful in it. How do you do it?

(Smiles) I always look for opportunities. My career started batting at No 8. But you won’t get the chance do something significant batting in that position, if the batters higher up the order don’t fail to deliver. From that point of view, getting to bat higher up the order is an advantage for me. If I score runs or play well, then maybe everyone will see me in a different light. Like how everyone is doing right now. Getting chances like these are good for me as they can help me elevate myself to the next level.