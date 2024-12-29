Konstas, Khawaja fall as Australia extend lead to 158 over India

India were earlier dismissed for 369 after adding 11 to their overnight score, with maiden centurion Nitish Kumar Reddy the last man out for 114.

It gave the home side a first-innings advantage of 105 runs and the chance to build a substantial lead to set up a push for victory on day five.

But the hosts found the early going tough against the Bumrah-inspired Indian new ball attack, with debutant opener Sam Konstas unable to match his fearless deeds from the first innings as he fell for eight.

Teenager Konstas struck a memorable 60 on the opening morning, highlighted by a mixture of ramp shots to the boundary off Bumrah.