New Zealand reach 251-7 against India in final

Half-centuries from Daryl Mitchell and Michael Bracewell steered New Zealand to 251-7 after India’s spinners called the shots in the final of the Champions Trophy on Sunday.

The Black Caps won the toss and elected to bat first in Dubai after they suffered an early blow when fast bowler Matt Henry missed out due to a shoulder injury.

India came in unchanged from their win over Australia in the semi-final and their four spinners kept the opposition on the backfoot for a large part of the 50 overs.