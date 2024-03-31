Cricket

2nd day of Chattogram Test: Bangladesh hope to restrict Lankan dominance

Prothom Alo English Desk
Sri Lanka’s captain Dhananjaya de Silva (R) and Dinesh Chandimal run between the wickets during the second day of the second Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on 31 March, 2024AFP

The second day of the Chattogram Test between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka kicked off amid overcast skies, following a drizzle in the morning. Despite the threatening weather, play began on time at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

Bangladesh pacer Khaled Ahmed initiated proceedings with the first over of the day, with a three-slip field setup. On the very first delivery, Dinesh Chandimal's bat edged the ball, but it fell short of the fielder at first slip.

The scorecard was 338-4 for Sri Lanka until the filing of this report around 10:30 am.

On the previous day, a top-order batting blitz brought Sri Lanka to 314-4 and left the tourists firmly in command of the second and final Test against Bangladesh.

Kusal Mendis top-scored with 93 while openers Dimuth Karunaratne (86) Nishan Madushka (57) helped power the innings. Dinesh Chandimal was batting on 34 alongside skipper Dhananjaya de Silva on 15 at stumps.

