2nd day of Chattogram Test: Bangladesh hope to restrict Lankan dominance

The second day of the Chattogram Test between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka kicked off amid overcast skies, following a drizzle in the morning. Despite the threatening weather, play began on time at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

Bangladesh pacer Khaled Ahmed initiated proceedings with the first over of the day, with a three-slip field setup. On the very first delivery, Dinesh Chandimal's bat edged the ball, but it fell short of the fielder at first slip.